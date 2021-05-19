ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 449,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 148,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.