ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.