ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

