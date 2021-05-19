ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $312.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

