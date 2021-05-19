ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

