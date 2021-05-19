ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.23 and its 200-day moving average is $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $292.92 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

