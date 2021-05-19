ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 135,245 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,395.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,245 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

