Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

Arconic stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 487,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. Arconic has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

