Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Issues Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

