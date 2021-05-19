Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

