Arbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

