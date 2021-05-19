Aragon Court Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $89,649.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 79.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

