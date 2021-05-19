APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Tops $1.10 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $1.10 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00390148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00234978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.69 or 0.01377117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048217 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,228,204 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

