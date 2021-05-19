AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $64.29 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

