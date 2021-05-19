AppLovin Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

APP opened at $64.29 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

