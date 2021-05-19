Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $8,381,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

