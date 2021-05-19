Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

