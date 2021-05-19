Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.