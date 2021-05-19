Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):

5/18/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/13/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/4/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

4/28/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE APLE remained flat at $$15.49 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,543. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

