Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $132.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Appian stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,796. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. Appian has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Appian by 3,821.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

