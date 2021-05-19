API3 Hits Market Cap of $61.86 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. API3 has a market cap of $61.86 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00011340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.