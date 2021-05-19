Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.57 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 2.5681 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52.

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $$57.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.