Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

