APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

