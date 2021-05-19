Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.21. 1,674,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,092. AON has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

