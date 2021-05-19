Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 384.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

