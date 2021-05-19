ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.76 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.