Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $147,611.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.