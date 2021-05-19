Analyzing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Workiva has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Workiva and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 3 4 0 2.57 Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $87.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Adobe has a consensus target price of $555.46, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 15.19 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -93.31 Adobe $12.87 billion 17.85 $5.26 billion $8.58 56.02

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adobe beats Workiva on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

