Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 22.62% 12.73% 0.89% Peoples Bancorp 12.87% 5.60% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 4.80 $225.91 million $5.56 16.46 Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 2.76 $53.69 million $2.93 11.26

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.99%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Peoples Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; fiduciary and trust; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. It also operates 85 ATMs. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

