Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $76.34

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

