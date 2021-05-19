Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,540 shares of company stock worth $2,011,681. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

