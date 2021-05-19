Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $25.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SSYS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 34,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $8,151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

