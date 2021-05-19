Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price at $29.75

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 2,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,849. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.