Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $183.50

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.80.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

AXON stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,574.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

