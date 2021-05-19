Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $45.83

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

APYRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

APYRF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $36.04.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

