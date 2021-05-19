Analysts Set Abcam plc (LON:ABC) PT at GBX 1,402

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABC opened at GBX 1,394.75 ($18.22) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,450.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,513.67. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,564.44.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.