Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $6,643,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

