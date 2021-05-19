Analysts Expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.67 Million

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post $126.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $128.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $505.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $519.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $922.43 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 39,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,221. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
