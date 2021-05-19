Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post sales of $505.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.36 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

PRMW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 954,255 shares of company stock worth $16,383,979. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

