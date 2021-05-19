Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.99 million to $196.20 million. Knowles reported sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $857.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

KN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 560,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

