Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report sales of $98.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.94 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $395.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $418.85 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,014. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $102.44 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

