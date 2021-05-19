Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,560,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,618,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 397,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.