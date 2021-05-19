Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $295.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

PFPT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.25. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

