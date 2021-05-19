Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,002,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

