Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after buying an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

