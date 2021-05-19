Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Landec posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

LNDC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,635. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $348.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Landec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

