Analysts Anticipate IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,038. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

