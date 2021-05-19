Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.09 Million

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post sales of $366.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.97 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

HBM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

