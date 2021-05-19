Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,945.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. 428,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

