Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,371,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

